An unidentified woman has been laid to rest in a casket designed in a form of a man private part.

According to a post sighted on the timeline of Gabby Otchere Darko on social media, the dead woman is said to have given birth to 10 children with ten (10) different men.

As a way of honouring her, the community in which she lived before her death decided to say their final goodbye to her by burying her in that casket.

The caption reads: “I am told this was the final funeral rites with the casket of an amazing woman who died leaving behind 10 children from 10 different men here in Ghana. May she rest in p…”

