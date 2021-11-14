type here...
GhPageNewsWoman laid to rest in a manhood casket
News

Woman laid to rest in a manhood casket

By Qwame Benedict
Woman laid to rest in a manhood casket
buried
- Advertisement -

An unidentified woman has been laid to rest in a casket designed in a form of a man private part.

According to a post sighted on the timeline of Gabby Otchere Darko on social media, the dead woman is said to have given birth to 10 children with ten (10) different men.

As a way of honouring her, the community in which she lived before her death decided to say their final goodbye to her by burying her in that casket.

The caption reads: “I am told this was the final funeral rites with the casket of an amazing woman who died leaving behind 10 children from 10 different men here in Ghana. May she rest in p…”

Watch the video below:

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, November 14, 2021
Accra
clear sky
81.8 ° F
81.8 °
81.8 °
77 %
1.5mph
4 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News