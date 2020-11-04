A Malian woman has been met with the shock of her life after meeting her US-based husband-to-be for the first time.

In a dispiriting yet hilarious video, a Malian woman was stunned by the sight of a man who she met on Facebook and had agreed to marry.

Meeting for the very first time on their wedding day, the man stepped out of his vehicle to meet family and friends gathered at the ceremony only for them to realise he is a little person.

The diminutive man leaves his bride-to-be and mother-in-law in shock as the latter breaks into tears.

It is quite interesting that the lady would agree to marry the man without meeting him in person.

Netizens have adjudged that she was convinced solely by the fact that the man is wealthy and lives in the USA.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Malian woman left in shock after meeting her US based husband-to-be for the first time pic.twitter.com/m6oSfSeD74 — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 4, 2020

The mother-in-law breaks down crying while speaking in their native language as onlookers made a mockery of them.