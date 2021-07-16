type here...
Woman discovers a snake and 4 cats living in her car after church service prayers

By RASHAD
Wonders they say will never end after Nigerian woman who had been literary living with snakes and cats made the shocking discovery.

The woman according to local reports found out the snake and 4 cats have been living in her car for an unknown number of days after church service.

The woman who is married with children went to church for a prayer session and according to reports, the snake dropped from the car when they close and she was about to leave the church premises.

She screamed for help the congregation killed the snake. Wondering what more could be in the car. They searched the car thoroughly and found the 4 cats hiding inside the car as well.

They well all dragged outside and killed instantly, according to the reports from locals in Nigeria.

See photo of the cats and snaked who were killed HERE

Indeed wonders shall never end! Smh

Source:GHPAGE

