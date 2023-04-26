- Advertisement -

The beautiful story of a Nigerian woman who found love and tied the knot for the first time at 68 has gone viral, warming hearts online.

A video of the sexagenarian getting ready for her big day is currently making the rounds on the internet.



In the video, the woman is first seen in a white robe, sitting pretty while a professional make-up artist she hired beats her face to perfection.

Later on in the video, she is seen dressed in her wedding gown, carrying a flower bouquet, all set to walk down the aisle with her lover.

The video was shared with a caption expressing gratitude to God and urging others hoping for a similar blessing to be encouraged.

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user @shella_alande wrote, “If you’re seeing this, you will get married and you will have children and your marriage will last forever! If you believe claim it.”

@ijeshaijeoma added, “Forget what independent women are saying. Marriage is still one of the biggest achievements for Women.”

@dr_godwin, “Sisters No time is too late to get married, continue to ignore your dm messages, continue to dey get mood swings whenever man calls you… There’s hope for you auntie. Please no Vex I’m saying respectfully.”

