Wife punish drunk husband by pouring hot water on him

A married woman has been arrested by the police after bathing her husband with hot water as a punishment for his incessant drinking habit.

The woman identified as Bisola Awodele was apprehended after the husband Peter Phillips, lodged a report at Sango-Ota Area Command on March 8.

According to reports by eye witnesses the husband run to the police station with first-degree burns on his body, stating that his wife had accused him of getting drunk.

“She accused me of getting drunk after which she picked a pot containing already boiled water and emptied it on my body.” Philip said.

Assaulted by his wife with hot water

Mr Philips spent a good number of days at the hospital while her wife also in police custody awaiting to be bailed.

Neighbors of Philip say since he was discharged from the hospital, he has been more sober with the hope of not ever tasting alcohol again.