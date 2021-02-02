type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Woman pours hot water on boyfriend for breaking her heart
Lifestyle

Woman pours hot water on boyfriend for breaking her heart

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Woman pours hot water boyfriend
Woman pours hot water boyfriend
- Advertisement -

Stories of how people have taken weird positions following heartbreaks from romantic relationships have been told.

At a point in most people’s lives, they come to grips with the reality that love is the most abused word and that it is the best way to manipulate people.

A Ghanaian woman on the microblogging website, Twitter revealed how she left an ex-boyfriend with burns after he broke her heart.

The lady, who goes by the name Akua Teresa, explained that after her heart was shredded into pieces, she boiled water and while her man slept, she poured it on him.

She never disclosed what actually the guy did to deserve patches on his back but judging from how she retaliated, you could tell it really got her messed up upstairs.

SEE TWEET BELOW:

She admitted that a broken heart could leave you twisted in the head so much that you might attempt evil things.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Accra
light rain
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
62 %
2.9mph
20 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News