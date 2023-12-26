Woman pours hot water on her boyfriend because he didn’t invite her to his friend’s wedding

- Advertisement -

A middle-aged woman identified as Oluwabukola Dorcas Takunbe has been arrested after allegedly pouring hot water on her boyfriend during a heated argument.

The violent incident happened after her boyfriend decided to attend his childhood friend’s wedding without inviting Oluwabukola, who, in a fit of jealousy, took matters to an extreme and left her partner writhing in pain.

According to multiple reports, the trouble began when the victim attended a childhood friend’s wedding without taking Oluwabukola along.

This seemingly innocent act infuriated her, leading to a heated argument between the couple upon his return.

In a shocking turn of events, Oluwabukola allegedly resorted to violence by pouring hot water on her boyfriend, causing severe burns and leaving him in excruciating pain.

Reports suggest that during the altercation, Oluwabukola not only poured hot water on her boyfriend and his genitals as well.

This additional detail adds a disturbing layer to the incident, highlighting the intensity of the domestic abuse

Fortunately for the victim, some nearby people promptly rushed him to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment for the severe burns.

Sources indicate that he is in significant pain as a result of the vicious attack.

