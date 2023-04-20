Woman prays for newborn baby at outdooring to grow up to become corrupt (Video)

- Advertisement -

There has been utter shock and outrage from internet users after a video of a Nigerian woman offering unusual prayers for a newborn during his naming ceremony surfaced online.

In the trending video, the christening of the newborn was ongoing when the woman officiating the ceremony said a word of prayer for the baby.

What caused a massive stir on the internet was the exact words she used.

She placed a pen in the baby’s hand and prayed that the child would grow up to be one of the individuals who use their pen to embezzle funds in Nigeria.

“Akorede, I put this biro in your hand; amongst those that will use a pen to steal the money of Nigeria, your name will be there. If this baby become a governor or senator, it’s not an abomination”, she said.

While such occasions are observed to officially usher newborns into the world, it’s usually the moment the parents and guests back the baby with prayers of good omen hoping that they to become great prospects when they grow up.

So it came as a surprise to many that the officiating woman would pray for the child to use his position to embezzle public funds in future.

This has sparked angry reactions and raised concerns about the acceptance of corruption in the political space

One netizen wrote: “There is something called exaggerative expression in Yoruba language and most times if you’re not careful it can get you into trouble , she should have ended it at “you shall become governor” no need of the embezzlement, khai .”

@femi wrote: “When u hear a lot of mothers encouraging their kids to do yahoo. U would think it’s all lies. Na them be this.”