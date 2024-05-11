Woman raped and murdered by her best friend’s boyfriend

Tracy Smeers, a South African woman, was tragically raped and fatally stabbed, as reported by the NGO Women For Change on May 10, 2024.

This appalling incident occurred on May 4 in Brits, North West. Tracy had been babysitting for friends while the couple went out for the evening.

The disturbing turn of events unfolded when the friend’s boyfriend returned home, purportedly to check on the children.

It’s alleged that while Tracy was asleep, the father of the children she was looking after attacked her, committing the heinous acts of rape and murder.

Tracy’s funeral took place on May 10, marking a solemn moment for her family, friends, and the community at large.