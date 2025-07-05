Woman recounts how Nana Agradaa manipulated her to sell her land and also take a loan

A woman identified as Abena has come forward with harrowing details of her encounter with self-styled evangelist and former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, over the infamous ‘Sika Gari’ money-doubling scheme.

In an emotional video that has gone viral on social media, Abena recounted how she was manipulated into selling her only plot of land to invest in what she believed was a legitimate opportunity to multiply her money.

According to her, Nana Agradaa promised quick and miraculous returns on the money once invested in her spiritual “Sika Gari” ritual.

“I sold my land and gave all the money to Agradaa because I believed her promises. She convinced me this was the only way to change my life,” Abena said tearfully. “But after giving her the money, nothing came back.”

Her ordeal didn’t end there. After the initial failure of the scheme, Abena said she was desperate to recover her losses and went for a loan, only to hand the money again to Nana Agradaa with hopes of getting a return, but that too turned out to be a dead end.

“She took my phone and shouted at me like a child. I felt powerless and humiliated,” she said, recounting the moment her trust in Agradaa began to shatter.

The emotional toll on her and her family, Abena said, has been devastating.

She lamented the financial ruin and psychological trauma the experience has brought into her life, and pleaded with authorities to take decisive action against Nana Agradaa.

“This woman is destroying lives. She should be jailed for life,” she cried.

Abena also called on the government to introduce stiffer punishments for such spiritual scams, which she said are becoming increasingly rampant.

In her grief and frustration, Abena went as far as placing heavy curses on Nana Agradaa and her family, expressing her deep anger and sense of betrayal.

