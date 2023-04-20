Woman returns after 40 years of working in the US to discover that her brother has spent all the money meant to build her house

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman who has stayed in the US for over 40 years was reduced to tears after she returned home to find out that her biological brother has squandered 90% of the money she sent him to build a house for her.

In the emotional video, the woman cried her eyes out and showed the uncompleted building her brother had built for her despite sending him thousands of dollars.

The crying woman additionally disclosed that she asked her parents if her brother was truly building her house and they told her ‘YES’ – He was working on the project meanwhile he was ‘chopping’ the money.

In the heartbreaking video, the woman claimed that she sent money for two-storey buildings but she returned home to discover that not even a single room self contain has been built and furnished for her.

The woman cursed and swore that she will make sure that her brother gets, arrested and jailed.

She also cursed him, his children and future generations.

Below are some of the reactions gathered under the heart-rending video…

I recall how the last son of my client (living in the US), aged over 70, sold her 2 Storey Building (with CofO) in Trans Ekulu, Enugu. I initiated a case with the EFCC to recover the sum. Unfortunately my client didn't proceed later, for love of child. — Chi Inno (@Inno4Chi) April 18, 2023

Sometimes blood ? don’t make you family

Loyalty do

Blood only make you related — Arusi izuogu?? (@IzuoguIheme) April 18, 2023

Wow this is very wrong, the Obinna is a cold blooded opportunist, if I can advise her, it will be better to sell off the property at this stage and move on… — Onyedinmanazu 1 (@iykephraim) April 18, 2023

