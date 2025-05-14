type here...
Woman reveals how a fetish priest chopped her at the riverside

By Mzta Churchill

A Ghanaian woman has shockingly revealed how a fetish priest chopped her at the riverside.

Speaking on Lawson FM, the woman disclosed that she has been married for some years now but is unable to give birth.

In her quest to give birth, the woman claims she has been moving from one pastor to the other, and one spiritualist to the other.

According to her, her problem escalates anytime she goes to see a pastor or a spiritualist.

She noted that while trying to get pregnant by seeing spiritualists, she faced numerous challenges.

The woman recounted how a fetish priest slept with her by the riverside with promises that she would give birth after that evil bedeviling act.

Meanwhile, after all of that, she claims she is yet to give birth.

