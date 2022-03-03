type here...
News

Woman rushed to the hospital after the pleasure tool she was playing with got stuck in her [Video]

By Albert
Woman rushed to the hospital after the pleasure tool she was playing to got stuck in her
After a sex item became lodged in her vagina, a woman ended up in the hospital, fearful for her life.

After a self-love session with a lavender-colored vibrator went horribly wrong, the army officer, who claims to have been stationed away from home for almost a year, was recorded laying in a hospital bed.

She shared “the thing that almost killed her” on TikTok.

“So basically I’m in the military, I’ve been away from home for over a year,” she stated in a follow-up clip.

“Because I’m away from home, I have to force it to do what it wants, which is why I bought that toy.”

“The toy had like ten different settings on it,” she said, “so the first couple of things I used them a lot, so one day I just decided to just crack this whole thing really quick.”

I shouldn’t do that since level one, level two, and level three will always send me to heaven.”

I turned it up to level six since it had a different vibration with the small suction devices.”

Within three to five seconds, she claimed, the sex gadget transported her to “heaven.”

“I’m in heaven,” she said, “and I suddenly realize I can’t get it out of me.”

“I tried to pull the toy out, but it wouldn’t budge – the suction cup was stuck.”

 “I’m on the floor because I couldn’t get up since my body is so weak. I blacked out the next thing I knew.”

The sex object was retrieved from her body and she was rushed to the hospital.

“When I got back, I tossed that s*** away,” the TikToker admitted.

