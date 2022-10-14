- Advertisement -

A trader whose outcry in a viral video brought attention to an alleged money-doubling scam that happened at Nana Agradaa’s church has shared her ordeal.

This woman was among thousands of worshippers who besieged the Heavenway Champion International Ministry last Saturday for an all-night service after Nana Agradaa announced on TV she was going to share GH¢300,000 at her church.

Members of the church say, Nana Agradaa took money from them with the promise of doubling it for them but failed to honour the promise despite receiving the money.

In the days after the incident, a woman who was apparently a victim has chronologically narrated how they were allegedly swindled in a new video uploaded to social media.

According to her, one Alhaji who stormed the church in a Landcruiser paid as high as GH¢5,000 with the expectation of receiving double the money.

Meanwhile, self-acclaimed evangelist Patricia Asiedu Oduro, alias Nana Agradaa, has been remanded into police custody for the second after her bail application was denied.

She has been in police custody since her arrest last week over allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

Nana Agradaa is facing seven counts of defrauding by false pretence and charlatanic advertisement on TV and in a newspaper to lure her victims.

She is expected to reappear in court on October 17.