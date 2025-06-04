type here...
News

Woman sets mother’s room ablaze as pastor accuses her of witchcraft

By Armani Brooklyn
Burnt Furniture

A 31-year-old woman, Lydia Kyerewaa has set her mother’s room ablaze after her pastor accused her of being a witch.

The tragic incident occurred at Akyem Apinamang, situated in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region.

The disturbing incident was triggered by a prophecy from a pastor who claimed Lydia’s mother was behind her recent hardships, particularly the decline in her business.

According to eyewitness accounts and preliminary investigations, Lydia had visited the pastor in search of spiritual assistance to revive her struggling business.

READ ALSO: Tamale girls fighting over a man in viral video land in the hospital

Burnt Furniture

The pastor reportedly instructed her to purchase specific items for spiritual cleansing and direction.

However, things took a dark turn when during a subsequent session, the pastor declared that Lydia’s mother was a witch and the root cause of her misfortunes.

Overwhelmed by the wild accusation, Lydia have stormed her mother’s house in a fit of rage and set her room ablaze.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

She destroyed several personal belongings and properties in the process.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to condemn the growing influence of questionable spiritual leaders and the harm caused by unverified prophecies.

Others are calling for greater regulation of prophetic ministries nationwide to prevent similar tragedies.

READ ALSO: Tamale: Two ladies fight over a man

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Anambra Woman

Husband of Anambra woman in viral tape speaks

Ofoase SHS

Ghanaians slam Ofoase SHS teachers

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, June 4, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

My husband uses dragon spray to chop me 3 times a day- woman cries out

Tamale girls fighting over a man in viral video land in the hospital

Tamale ladies

Ghanaians slam Ofoase SHS teachers

Ofoase SHS

Female community members digrace cheating wife

Anambra Market Women

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways