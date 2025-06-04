Woman sets mother’s room ablaze as pastor accuses her of witchcraft

A 31-year-old woman, Lydia Kyerewaa has set her mother’s room ablaze after her pastor accused her of being a witch.

The tragic incident occurred at Akyem Apinamang, situated in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region.

The disturbing incident was triggered by a prophecy from a pastor who claimed Lydia’s mother was behind her recent hardships, particularly the decline in her business.

According to eyewitness accounts and preliminary investigations, Lydia had visited the pastor in search of spiritual assistance to revive her struggling business.

The pastor reportedly instructed her to purchase specific items for spiritual cleansing and direction.

However, things took a dark turn when during a subsequent session, the pastor declared that Lydia’s mother was a witch and the root cause of her misfortunes.

Overwhelmed by the wild accusation, Lydia have stormed her mother’s house in a fit of rage and set her room ablaze.

She destroyed several personal belongings and properties in the process.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to condemn the growing influence of questionable spiritual leaders and the harm caused by unverified prophecies.

Others are calling for greater regulation of prophetic ministries nationwide to prevent similar tragedies.

