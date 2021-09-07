- Advertisement -

A woman has been left in shock after she was served with a man’s ‘joystick’ when she went out to buy Tuo Zaafi popularly known as TZ.

Having asked for cow meat from the TZ vendor while buying the food, the woman was served with a man’s manhood.

Shocked by this, the woman made a video to create awareness to the public to be extra careful with the food they buy outside.

The video has since gone viral with many calling for the apprehension of the food vendor.

They believe the TZ vendor can be able to explain the reason why she is selling human parts as meat for buyers if arrested.

Watch the video below;