type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationshipWoman shoots boyfriend dead in his sleep because he knacked her roughly
Relationship

Woman shoots boyfriend dead in his sleep because he knacked her roughly

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
lady in tears over boyfriends big manhood
- Advertisement -

A woman pleaded guilty to shooting her boyfriend dead in his sleep because he had given her rough intercourse.

It is reported that Zanele Mkhonto, 28, will remain in custody for the premeditated murder charges. She allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend and police officer Happy Thwala, 45, in Gedlembane in Pienaar, Mpumalanga.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa revealed that the couple got into a fight after Zanele’s ex-boyfriend called her.

“It is alleged that Thwala became angry, broke down and cried while threatening to shoot and kill Mkhonto. She managed to calm him down, and he gave her the gun, and they went on to have intercourse.”

However, the intercourse was not as gentle as Zanele would have preferred.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Happy got rough, hurting his girlfriend. Zanele was deeply enraged by this but remained mute until they were done.

After Happy had fallen asleep, Zanele quietly took out the gun and shot dead her cop boyfriend in his sleep. He died as a result.

TODAY

Monday, November 6, 2023
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.6mph
20 %
Mon
94 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
90 °
Fri
91 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways