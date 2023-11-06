Woman shoots boyfriend dead in his sleep because he knacked her roughly

- Advertisement -

A woman pleaded guilty to shooting her boyfriend dead in his sleep because he had given her rough intercourse.

It is reported that Zanele Mkhonto, 28, will remain in custody for the premeditated murder charges. She allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend and police officer Happy Thwala, 45, in Gedlembane in Pienaar, Mpumalanga.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa revealed that the couple got into a fight after Zanele’s ex-boyfriend called her.

“It is alleged that Thwala became angry, broke down and cried while threatening to shoot and kill Mkhonto. She managed to calm him down, and he gave her the gun, and they went on to have intercourse.”

However, the intercourse was not as gentle as Zanele would have preferred.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Happy got rough, hurting his girlfriend. Zanele was deeply enraged by this but remained mute until they were done.

After Happy had fallen asleep, Zanele quietly took out the gun and shot dead her cop boyfriend in his sleep. He died as a result.