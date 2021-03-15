Woman slaps slay queen for touching her husband’s manhood in public

- Advertisement -

A new video going viral on social media shows a woman involved in nasty squabble with a lady who touched her man’s junk.

From the footage, the unknown lady walks pass the couple and touched the man’s joystick for no reason.

Instead of walking away, she leans back in and fondles it even more and the “wifey” did not let her go without a beating.

After slapping her in the face, the enraged woman also hits her partner severally supposedly for allowing the lady to touch him like that.

The incident which happened at a mall had passers-by attempting to get the situation under control but the woman was not having any of it.

Netizens are amazed, however, how the woman in question could slap her hubby too for doing absolutely nothing wrong.