type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWoman slashes child's 3 fingers for trying to steal fish from her...
News

Woman slashes child’s 3 fingers for trying to steal fish from her soup

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A 5-year-old boy, Akwasi Alex Ofosu is in grave pain after his uncle’s wife slashed his 3 fingers with a knife because he allegedly attempted to steal fish from a soup.

The lactating mother is reported to have inflicted the injury on the victim at Wisiwisi in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

“Yesterday around 6:30, I heard Kwasi crying loudly, so I asked Sister Ama to enquire why he was crying and what had occurred, she replied that she had slashed off his fingers for stealing fish from her soup.

“I followed up by asking her if she had used a knife or a blade, to which she replied, ‘knife’ So I remarked, Sister Ama, you’re wicked. I then called the boy and along with another tenant gave him first aid,” a neighbour is quoted to have said.

“What I saw yesterday is that the woman chopped the boy’s fingers with a knife. One of my sisters was braiding her hair at the place and she heard the youngster crying so she asked him to come.

“Even though the aunt tried to stop him from coming, the sister insisted and when the boy arrived, we saw that three of his fingers had been cut,” another witness added.

The victim reportedly lost his mother not long ago and was staying with his uncle and his wife when she subjected him to cruel treatment.

According to a report by Angel FM, the youngster was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 13, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    62 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Mon
    90 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News