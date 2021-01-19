- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman, over the weekend, disrupted the secret wedding ceremony of her husband to his side chick in Umuahia, Abia State.

The woman who angrily stormed the marriage ceremony explained that she has been married to her husband for 17 years.

According to the woman identified as Mrs Blessing Anthony Oko Ikpor, she has four children with her husband and has always been aware of her husband’s affair with his side chick.

Mrs Blessing added that she would not sit aloof and watch another woman destroy her marriage.

In a video that has surfaced online, the woman also provided evidence of her wedding pictures to the people present at the marriage ceremony to buttress her claims.

The groom identified as Anthony Oko Ikpor who is a banker at First Generation Bank in Port Harcourt was about to get married to his colleague’s sister when his wife disrupted the ceremony.

The guests present watched in amazement as the woman explained why the marriage must not take place.