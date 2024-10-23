Woman storms Togo to curse Afia Schwar and her kids over John Mahama

In a heated twist to the ongoing accusations from Afia Schwar on John Mahama and Delay.

An angry supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken drastic measures to defend John Mahama’s reputation.

The woman simply identified as Betty Love on Tiktok has shared a self-made video of herself cursing Afia Schwarzenegger by the side of a powerful river in Togo.

The woman who appeared visibly angry accused Afia of falsely claiming that Mahama had an affair with TV personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, and had gifted her a car.

In the video, the woman mentioned that if Afia Schwarzenegger had ever received monetary favours from John Mahama and his wife, but still decided to malign the former president then she should die.

“I don’t care about Afia’s comments about Delay because they used to be friends, but her accusations against John Mahama are unacceptable,” the woman stated.

She then proceeded to curse Afia and her three children, claiming that Afia would “pay with her life” for defaming Mahama.

