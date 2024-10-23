type here...
GhPageNewsWoman storms Togo to curse Afia Schwar and her kids over John...
News

Woman storms Togo to curse Afia Schwar and her kids over John Mahama

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar
Afia Schwar

In a heated twist to the ongoing accusations from Afia Schwar on John Mahama and Delay.

An angry supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken drastic measures to defend John Mahama’s reputation.

The woman simply identified as Betty Love on Tiktok has shared a self-made video of herself cursing Afia Schwarzenegger by the side of a powerful river in Togo.

The woman who appeared visibly angry accused Afia of falsely claiming that Mahama had an affair with TV personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, and had gifted her a car.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s economic crisis is a result of external shocks and not mismanagement – Ofori Amponsah

- GhPage
photo output

In the video, the woman mentioned that if Afia Schwarzenegger had ever received monetary favours from John Mahama and his wife, but still decided to malign the former president then she should die.

“I don’t care about Afia’s comments about Delay because they used to be friends, but her accusations against John Mahama are unacceptable,” the woman stated.

-- AD --

She then proceeded to curse Afia and her three children, claiming that Afia would “pay with her life” for defaming Mahama.

Takoradi: Gayy man murders his gayy partner during a fight

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Accra
light rain
78.6 ° F
78.6 °
78.6 °
84 %
1.3mph
100 %
Wed
83 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways