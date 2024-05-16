Woman in tears after husband abandoned her in a hospital and used money for her CS to buy a phone and dog

A new mother has reached out for assistance after her spouse reportedly left her at Alimosho General Hospital in Igando, Lagos State.

The recently married woman explained that she became pregnant shortly after their wedding. As her due date neared, she experienced severe pain and difficulty breathing, leading her to seek medical attention at the hospital. Doctors advised her to undergo a cesarean section (CS) for childbirth.

However, her husband opposed this medical recommendation and insisted on her discharge.

Upon returning home, he procured herbal remedies for her, urging her to consume them for a natural delivery.

After taking the concoction, her pain escalated, necessitating an urgent return to the hospital for the planned surgery.

She shared her distress on Facebook, where a compassionate Nigerian offered her N500,000 in support.

The woman entrusted part of this money to her husband for the surgery’s payment. Yet, when the time arrived for the operation, her husband was nowhere to be found.

Ultimately, she entrusted the remaining funds to her sister-in-law for the surgery’s payment, which allowed the procedure to proceed.

After the surgery, her husband reappeared, only to face confrontation and threats of arrest from his sister. He confessed to using the money intended for her surgery to purchase a phone and a dog.

In the midst of this turmoil, her husband abandoned her while she and their newborn were still in a critical state at the hospital.

The new mother disclosed ongoing challenges, including swelling in her legs, and noted that her financial resources had been depleted by the surgery, medical tests, and medications.

Her account has been corroborated with details, prompting generous donations from sympathetic Nigerians.