Woman weeps as her family spends the 30 million she sent them during her 20 years stay in Europe – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A Nigerian woman residing in Europe has said she regrets relocating from Nigeria.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the woman said she relocated twenty years ago and has been working hard to send money home to her family members to help build a house as a form of investment for her.

She said in all her years of working, she sent N30 million which is equivalent to Ghc 446,077.21 to her brother to help build the house.

The mum of two disclosed that she has lived in Europe without proper documentation and a house of her own.

She said that four months ago she told her brother that she was relocating back to Nigeria as Europe did not favour her.

She said since then, her brother has been dodging her inquiries about the house she asked him to build for her.

The distraught woman said she regrets moving abroad because if she were in Nigeria, she would have managed her business and money better, and that her life would have been better.

She mentioned that at the age of 17, she had four sugar daddies and was living well.

Source:GHpage

