Woman who allegedly gave her family pot of gold to Nana Agradaa protests as the woman of God refuses to give it back (Video)

In a dramatic turn of events, a woman named Sarah and her family staged a protest at the parliament house yesterday against Rev. Patricia Asiedua popularly known as Nana Agradaa, accusing her of theft and assault involving family gold.

As explained by Sarah, her late grandmother, in recognition of her loyalty and good service gifted her a pot full of gold.

Before passing away, her grandmother advised her to find someone to pray over the gold.

Following this advice, Sarah sought the help of Nana Agradaa aka Evangelist Mama Pat.

However, the situation took a distressing turn when Nana Agradaa allegedly took the pot of gold and demanded 1,000 cedis for the prayers, which Sarah paid.

The demands did not stop there, as Nana Agradaa later requested an additional 4,000 cedis, a sum that Sarah could not afford.

Failing to meet the additional financial demand, Sarah asked for the return of her gold.

Despite numerous attempts over the past few years, her efforts to retrieve the gold have been in vain.

Frustrated and feeling scammed, Sarah and her family decided to go public with their plight, calling for intervention from Ghanaian leaders and authorities to help recover the gold from Nana Agradaa.

