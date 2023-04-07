Woman who didn’t realize she was pregnant gives birth on the toilet (Video)

- Advertisement -

A woman who did not realize that she was pregnant, has revealed how she ended up giving birth after mistaking her labor pains for constipation.

Marla McEntire, from Georgia, had no knowledge that she carried the baby for 40 weeks despite being on birth control.

The 34-year-old said that she had missed just one period during that time but dismissed it after taking a pregnancy test that came out as negative.

But she ended up giving birth to her five-pound, 18-inch son – who she has since named Atlas Cohen – while on the toilet.

In the fast trending Tiktok video, she said;

‘I’m 34 years old, I’ve never had a pregnancy scare before. I got pregnant last May and I never showed, my stomach was squishy, my belly button didn’t pop out, no morning sickness, I never felt a kick – nothing. Around January, I started having some hip pain and some stomach issues so I went to a chiropractor and went to a doctor and no one caught the fact that there was a baby in there.’

Speaking about when Atlas was born, she said: “That night I thought I was constipated. I sent my dad to the store to get me laxatives and I went back and forth to the bathroom about five times. And then on the fifth time is when Atlas came”.

Marla, who has been on birth control since she was 18, continues: “So I had just had Atlas in the toilet, I looked down and see that he’s alive and I yell for my dad. My dad comes in there and helps me get the baby out of the toilet because obviously he is still attached at this point and it’s a little hard for me to get him out”.

