A woman who is not good in bed is useless- Rev. Obofour says in latest video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Rev Obofour
Rev Obofour
The founder and general overseer of the Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour claims that a woman’s beauty is in vain if she sucks in the bedroom compartment.

The preacher made this statement at a nuptial ceremony held under his auspices over the weekend.

From a video taken from the event, the pastor while blessing the marriage took sometime to address the couple.

He mentioned from experience that aside being pretty, what really makes a woman complete is her performance in bed.

According to him, all other good qualities of a woman are in vain if she is bad at “bedmatics”.

Meanwhile, it could be recalled that Obofour’s comments at a wedding in the past, about men and their insatiable need for variety in women garnered lots of conversation.

Source:GHPAGE

