- Advertisement -

Leader and founder of Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Ajagurajah, has dropped a bombshell that has caused a massive stir on the internet.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Bishop Ajagurajah asserted that Ghanaian women are now into Sika Duro more than their male counterparts.

READ ALSO: Sika duro and ashawo is the source of many people’s wealth – Bishop Ajagurajah reveals

Continuing with his explosive expose, Bishop Ajagurajah opened up that some of these women use the toilet of their boyfriends for rituals to boost their wealth.

He further narrated that some ladies now travel to Cameroon to bath in a sacred river for “Do As I Say” command – And that is what they use on their sugar daddies to buy them all the expensive cars and mansions.

Bishop Ajagurajah confessed that he was given this tip-off by a lady who is a member of this occultic society full of women hungry to become rich by all means.

READ ALSO: Bishop Ajagurajah laughs after being asked about Afia Schwar’s looks

The controversial man of God additionally alleged that most of our female celebrities belong to this secret society and they use faeces for their rituals plus other things.

Recall that a few months ago, an anonymous user on Snapchat accused a majority of our female celebrities of travelling to Dubai to eat the toilet of some Dubai millionaires.

READ ALSO: Don’t marry an ugly person – Bishop Ajagurajah advises (Video)

This revelation went rife on 5he internet and accusing fingers were pointed at some known celebrities.