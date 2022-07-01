type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Women can also make good money – Mzvee

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Mzvee and Jackie Appiah
Mzvee and Jackie Appiah
Mzvee born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda has questioned why people quickly tag the success of ladies to prostitution and not due to their hard work.

After the video of Jackie Appiah‘s mansion surfaced on social media, many people believe that she couldn’t acquire it only through her acting career.

This generated a lot of backlash among some netizens on social media questioning the source of her wealth.

Mzvee who is out promoting her new album titled 10:30 during an interview spoke about the ‘unfair’ tag people give to ladies who are successful in life.

According to the ‘Sing my name’ singer, there are a lot of women out there who are genuinely making money and not necessarily sleeping with men in other to achieve their goals in life.

“It’s sad because there are women who are making it through hard work and just going through the way life is,” she said.

She added that as much as people are entitled to their opinions, they shouldn’t be quick to judge.

“So people shouldn’t just judge quickly but at the same time at the end of the day people also have their own opinions.

    Source:Ghpage

