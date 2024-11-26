Women can’t be trusted so my husband must wait for 10 years to add my name to his properties – Abena Moet

Ghanaian media personality and TV host, Abena Moet, has shared her perspective on the often-debated topic of spousal property entitlements in marriage.

Speaking candidly in the course of an interview on GH One TV, she explained why she wouldn’t be offended if her name wasn’t added to her husband’s assets.

“I have no right to be upset if I didn’t contribute significantly to the properties my husband owns.

Abena Moet

He worked hard for them, so why should I feel entitled?” she stated to emphasize fairness in such matters.

Abena clarified that her feelings might differ if she had directly contributed financially or hadn’t been informed about the properties beforehand.

In such cases, she believes transparency and shared contributions should warrant inclusion in ownership discussions.

Her stance has sparked conversations online, with many applauding her balanced and practical approach to property entitlements within marriage.

