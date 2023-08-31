“Women expire faster than men. Once you turn 28-30, you are done” – 20-year-old lady says

A young Kenyan lady, identified as Shakilla, has been in the news these past days for some controversial utterances.

Shakilla has recently asserted that women lose their attractiveness and value faster than men.

In a video making rounds online, the 20-year-old lady advised women to make the most of their opportunities while they are still young because when they cross a certain age, it’s over for them.

According to her, women become less desirable to their husbands when they turn 28-30 and the men will start looking for younger girls like her.

Her words,

“Women expire faster than men, if you have an opportunity at your young age use it well, build yourself a house and do other things. When you turn 28-30, you’re done and your husbands will be looking for young girls like us”

Her statement has sparked a huge controversy on social media, with many berating her for age-shaming women like she wouldn’t grow old herself.