Women can now have intercourse a week after giving birth – Team of Doctors

A team of professional doctors have rubbished popular assertion that freshly given birth women can only engage in sexual intercourse only after the baby is six months old.

According to the team of doctors the only time which women can delay up to six months after giving birth to have sex is when the woman did not deliver in the natural process but through a surgery.

“During caesarean sections, you have penetration through the abdominal wall and the uterus which creates a wound; so that wound is supposed to heal, and if you do not restrain from activities or gymnastics that will put pressure on it, the wound will not heal properly and in some instances become more serious.

“In order not to trigger a situation like that, medical professionals advise the women to avoid all stressful activities, including sexual intercourse, for about six weeks or so then you can gradually start all those gymnastics; but when in a situation where the woman was delivered naturally, after a week or two it is appropriate to have sexual intercourse,” Senior Physician Specialist Dr Aba Folson said on the eight episode of the Vodafone healthline program.

Dr Kwekuma Yalley added that during pregnancy the woman goes through a whole lot of struggles that is why they often feel reluctant after delivery to be having sex so early.

“To refrain from sex for six months after birth due to medical reasons is rare, and so other factors that are not making sex appealing to her must be considered and dealt with appropriately.

If the baby is giving her so much stress, the man can come in and help her handle the baby. Ultimately, if it is a vaginal delivery, as soon as the woman is ready the couple can have sex even after just one week without facing any future health complications” He said.