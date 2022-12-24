Women who keep their monies away from their partners are not submissive – Marriage counsellor

- Advertisement -

Day in and out we get people who call themselves marriage counsellors making comments that sometimes puts us in a dilemma as to what to believe and what not to believe.

Another marriage counsellor identified as Jane Chukwu from Nigeria has decided to advise on how wives are supposed to be submissive to their husbands in marriage.

According to her, any lady who saves money without the knowledge of her partner is not a submissive woman.

A post on Facebook mentioned that for a woman to show how submissive she is, she needs to give out all the money she has saved to the man.

“Dear women, if you have not submitted your money to your husband, your submission is incomplete,” she posted.

Mrs Chukwu responded that since males are superior to women and do not need to submit to anyone when asked by a user if the same holds true for men.

“Is this vice versa?” the user asked, to which she replied, “Chisom Adaora Onwuka, is there equality in marriage? When you say vice versa, then you want equality; you are the subject; you are to submit.”