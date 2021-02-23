Women protest as men snub them for homosexual relationships

- Advertisement -

We thought we have seen it all until we saw women from Kenya taking to the street and protesting heavily over their men in the communities around snubbing them for their fellow men in amorous relationships.

The women from Mwangulu township in Lungalunga, Kwale county took to the street lamenting that men in the area are not marrying them, rather they have opted for homosexual relationships.

According to the women, day in day out more men from Kenya are introduced to homosexuality and that is causing for the shortage of suitors for them.

“More and more men from our village are being introduced to homosexuality. As a result, there are few suitors available for us (women) to share,” One of the protesting women bemoaned.

They also raised concerns that this bad habit could spread to the younger generations which can lead to a generational crises.

“We are urging both levels of government to crack down on homosexual relationships in Mwangulu Village so as to save future generations,” she said.

Homosexual relationship is illegal in almost all African countries and to certain countries like Kenya it is punishable by a 14 years jail term.