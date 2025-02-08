Women should be the one buying rings for their husbands – Pastor

A Ghanaian pastor known as Apostle Emmanuel Inkoom believes that buying rings for marriage should also be the woman’s duty.

Since time immemorial, we have grown to see that during marriages, men are the ones who provide all the things needed for the marriage including the rings for both bride and groom.

According to the preacher, the burden of buying rings shouldn’t be solely the man’s responsibility because if the man is promising the woman with the ring he bought on their wedding day, the woman should also buy the ring and promise her husband with it on the day.

“Ring is not in the Bible, but we have adopted it from another culture. If a man is making a promise to his wife with a ring, the woman should also make a promise by buying a ring for her husband. Why should the man buy both rings?,” he said.

He further explained that couples should shop for their rings together, ensuring that both partners choose the styles they prefer.

