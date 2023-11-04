type here...
“Women teach others to hate men, me I will love and worship my husband” — Lady spits on feminists

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A young and beautiful lady has made berating marks at feminists, saying they only teach women how to hate men and leave their husbands.

The woman who was angered by the actions of feminists, was seen in a video calling them out for misleading other women.

According to her, the definition of this present generations feminist is only interested in hating men and not doing what is expected of you as a woman.

In her words;

What I understand about this generation feminists is, hate men, don’t do what you’re supposed to do as woman for a man.

Do not worship men, do not worship your husband. If your husband do small mistake like this, divorce him, don’t stay in your husband’s house. Be a stupid woman, work hard because you don’t want any man to control you.”

According to her, she will respect her husband, wash his clothes, kneel to serve him food as a responsible woman while he provides for her as it is his responsibility.

