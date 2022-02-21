type here...
Wonders! Mango with a human’s face discovered; Social media users react in complete shock (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Mango
Wonders they say shall never end. Mango with a human’s face has been discovered in one of the small villages in Nigeria.

People in the community who couldn’t believe what they were seeing with their eyes have taken to the internet to share a video of this mysterious mango with the rest of the world.

Social media users who have seen this video have argued that the mango tree is possessed by an evil spirit and that the reason it has been able to bear fruit with a human’s face.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

