Woni Twaasidi- Nana Agradaa insults and threatens to shut Kevin Taylor up

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial Nana Agradaa has threatened to deal with media personality, Kevin Taylor.

Nana Agradaa has in a new video said that she has seen a video where Kevin Taylor denigrated her.

Nana Agradaa does not understand why Kevin Taylor would say that he dislikes Owusu Bempah because he didn’t shoot her when he had the opportunity.

She noted that she has tolerated Kevin Taylor for a long time and feels it is high time she slapped sense into him.

According to Nana Agradaa, she would be the last person Kevin Taylor would insult or denigrate, stating that she would shut the media personality up.

She used unprintable words on Kevin Taylor and said that this is just the beginning, threatening that a bad response from the media personality would make him face her wrath.

