Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, has filed a new lawsuit against Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus.

It comes on the back of a recent judgment handed down by a Tema High Court judge, who convicted the musician and three others of contempt and slapped them with a fine of GH¢60,000.

In fresh court documents sighted by GHPage, Wontumi claimed A Plus in various social media posts made contemptuous statements against the presiding judge after the ruling.

READ MORE: A Plus rants on online after High court’s GHC60k contempt ruling

In the writ filed on December 6, 2022, Wontumi contends that one such post of A Plus’ description of the judgment as “ridiculous and shameful”, is scandalous and a direct insult to the trial judge.

Wontumi emphasized that the action of A Plus smacks of disrespect to the court and “will lower the authority of the court in the eyes of right-thinking members of society.”

ALSO READ: Chairman Wontumi announces GH¢5K bounty for Afia Schwar’s arrest

He is therefore asking the court to commit A-Plus “to prison to serve as a deterrent to like-minded persons in society.”

Below is the writ of summons

A Plus has yet to respond to the suit.