Wontumi-Akonta Mining saga: License revoked, accounts frozen

By Armani Brooklyn
Chairman Wontumi

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has ordered the immediate revocation of the mining lease granted to Akonta Mining Company Ltd,.

A firm linked to Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, who also serves as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The directive follows an intelligence-led raid on six mining sites within the Samreboi enclave in the Western North Region, where security personnel and officials from the Forestry Commission arrested 51 individuals engaged in illegal mining.

The operation also saw the seizure of 30 excavators and other heavy mining equipment.

Akonta Mining and its affiliates were found to be engaging in illegal mining activities in breach of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

Chairman Wontumi and John Mahama

The minister described the operation as a “significant breakthrough” in the ongoing fight against illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

Minister Buah further revealed that the government is close to dismantling a criminal syndicate allegedly involving officials of the Minerals Commission, staff from the Forestry Commission, and some security officers who had colluded with Akonta Mining in the perpetration of the illegal activities.

In a related move, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), as per a document sighted by GhPage, has frozen all bank accounts connected to Akonta Mining under Section 56 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020.

The affected accounts include those registered in the names of Bernard Antwi Bosiako, Akonta Mining, and Hallmark Civil Engineering.

The government has reiterated its commitment to protecting Ghana’s natural resources and has vowed to ensure that individuals and companies involved in environmental crimes face the full force of the law.

