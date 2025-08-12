type here...
Wontumi Radio apologizes to President Mahama and the NDC

By Mzta Churchill
Chairman Wontumi and John Mahama

The radio and television stations owned by the Ashanti Regional chairman on the ticket of the NPP namely Wontumi Radio and Television have reacted after the NCA suspended them.

In a communique released dated August 12 signed by the management of Wontumi TV, it was stated that “Wontumi TV wishes to express its sincere and unreserved apology to President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress, and the general pu lic over recent comments made by k e of our co air presenter, alleging that the president had a hand in the recent tragic military helicopter crash”.

It went on to state that “The management of Wontumi TV wishes to inform the general public that comments made by our presenter, Akyenkwaa Nana Kofi Asare on Saturday, August 9 do not in any way represent the views, positions or policy of Wontumi TV”.

READ ALSO: NCA suspends Wontumi Radio & TV; more details

According to them, “We acknowledge that the statement was inappropriate, unfounded and contrary to our station’s values of professionalism, accuracy and fairness in broadcasting. The remarks were made without evidence and do not reflect the views, policies, or editorial position of Wontumi TV”.

Wontumi Radio rendered an apology, stating that “As a responsible media house, we deeply regret the distress and reputational harm this may have caused to the president, the NDC and the affected families”.

- GhPage
