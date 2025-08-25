type here...
Wontumi’s presenter Nana Kofi Asare denied bail again

By Mzta Churchill

Radio presenter formerly under Wontumi Radio, Nana Kofi Asare also known as “I am a hero” has once again been denied bail.

The presenter was asked to appear before the Accra Circuit Court following his allegations that President Mahama had a hand in the Obuasi Helicopter crash.

Information gathered by Gh Page is that the outspoken presenter was denied bail the second time as the judge adjourned the case to August 27.

It is noted that on the slated day, a judgment would be passed on Nana Kofi Asare’s allegations.

Meanwhile, unlike the first court appearance where Nana Kofi Asare was bold to say that he was a hero and would come back stronger, he was quiet and tried to stay away from the camera.

