Netizens have been on the neck of Gospel singer Diana Asamoah lately because she’s not married and has not even a child of her own.

It was in this moment that false news went rife that Diana Asamoah pregnant after a photo of her ostensibly having a baby bump went viral.

Well, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has opened up on why she is still single and without kids at her age.

According to her, the work of God has kept her from getting married and have kids. She explained that she does not have control of her life but God.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah disclosed she will get married if God permits her to adding that until God grants her permission to marry and have kids, she will focus on Kingdom business.

Giving reason why she’s much focused on God’s work, Diana Asamoah disclosed that he wants to make to heaven and have eternal joy with the Lord hence her strong passion for it.

Diana Asamoah reacted to the recent widespread rumour that she is pregnant and soon expecting a baby, the singer said she has not had even had a man in her life to talk of getting pregnant.

READ ALSO: Is Diana Asamoah Pregnant?

The ‘Akokoabon’ hitmaker said all should treat those gossips as usesless.