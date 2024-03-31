I work so hard but I don’t get nominations- Sista Afia cries

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia has expressed disappointment in the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, formerly Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

READ ALSO: Y3te sika so nanso 3k)m de y3n- Cheddar

This comes after the musician did not get a nomination in the recently held nominees unveiling.

Taking to her official Facebook page, Sista Afia claims she is getting disappointed in the organizers of the award scheme.

READ ALSO: Picture of Yaw Sarpong looking sick goes viral

According to her, she works so hard to produce hit songs, however, it looks like her best is not enough for the organizers.

She went on to say that she knows of many musicians who do not even file for nominations, yet, get nominated.

Meanwhile, she and other musicians who file for nominations are always denied.

Sista Afia has told the organizers of the award scheme to make sure the right things is done before things get too late.

READ ALSO: I never passed any of my exams in the university- Benedicta Gafah

Taking to her official Facebook page, the musician wrote “Have I offended someone at the high table Ghana Music Awards ?? The fact that Asuoden was a big song in 2021 Zero nominations which I still don’t get. I learnt people don’t even file for nominations but get nominations, the downplay on my efforts ever since i started doing music in Ghana hasn’t been fair to my craft And Yes it hurts because I work soo hard. I’ve been quiet for soo long because i have respect for the scheme and I dont want to step on no one’s toes!”