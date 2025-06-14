type here...
Entertainment

Workers of Kennedy Agyapong have resigned because he doesn’t pay them- Abronye opens keys

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial staunch member of the NPP, Abronye has once again launched a scathing attack on Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

Abronye has proven beyond reasonable doubt that, the former MP for Assin Central is not fit to become the president of Ghana.

Speaking in a viral video sighted by Gh Page, Abronye disclosed that workers of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong have quit.

Abronye stated that, the workers have over the years cried over unpaid remuneration but the the politicians always turn a deaf ear to their cries.

In order not to continue working without payment, Abronye claims almost all the workers have resigned.

He noted that, some of Kennedy Agyapong’s workers receive 900 Cedis as their payments despite the too much work they do.

