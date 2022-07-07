World Cup 2022: Foreign-based players who have agreed to play for Ghana

- Advertisement -

Some foreign-based players have decided at this opportune moment to switch nationality to play for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup, which will be hosted by Qatar in November.

Although most of these players had turned down several invitations to play for Ghana in the past, they have suddenly announced their sudden readiness to play.

The Ghana Football Association has gingerly announced the players’ decision to play for the Black Stars as they believe they will augment the strength and quality of the team.

They have also hinted that the inclusion of these perceived highly-rated players will improve Ghana’s chances of exacting vengeance on Uruguay, defeating Ronaldo’s Uruguay, and triumphing over South Korea to advance further in the competition.

It could all be just a figment of the GFA’s wishful imagination.

Below is the profile of the foreign-based players who have agreed to play for Ghana at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

1, Iñaki Williams – Athletic Bilbao

Iñaki Williams Arthur is a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a forward for Athletic Bilbao and has made more than 300 appearances for the team.

Inaki Williams’ parents were born in Accra, Ghana. In an interview, he said: My parents are from Accra, and I enjoy going.” But I wasn’t born or raised there, my culture’s here, and there are players for whom it would mean more.

The GFA’s push to get Inaki Williams to play for the Black Stars started during the tenure of Kwesi Nyantakyi, but it appears this will be the right time for Inaki Williams to play for the Black Stars.

The 27-year-old made his full debut for Spain in 2016. Inaki Williams has Ghanaian, Liberian, and Spanish nationalities however he had said a year ago that he did not feel “Ghanaian” enough to play for Ghana. All of a sudden has decided to play for the Black Stars.

2, Tariq Lamptey – Brighton and Hove Albion

Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a right-winger for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League and the England under-21 national team.

Lamptey is of Ghanaian heritage and was born in England.

The 21-year-old did not state a desire to play for Ghana publicly, but the GFA has managed to coerce him into accepting the offer to play for the Black Stars.

3, Mohammed Salisu – Southampton

Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim is a Ghanaian footballer who now plays as a centre-back for Southampton in the Premier League.

Salisu began his senior career with Valladolid, where he played for the reserve squad before breaking into the first team in 2019.

Salisu was named in Kwesi Appiah’s team for the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and So Tomé and Principe in November 2019, marking his first call-up to Ghana’s senior side. He withdrew from the team due to injury concerns.

The former Rayo Valladolid defender, who is 22 years old, had stated that he will only play for Ghana when he is ready. There have, however, been appeals for him to play for the Black Stars in the World Cup which he has eventually heeded.

4, Stephen Kofi Ambrosius — Hamburger SV.

23-year-old born on December 18, 1998. Stephan Kofi Ambrosius is a professional footballer who currently plays for Hamburger SV in the 2. Bundesliga.

Ambrosius, who was born in Hamburg to Ghanaian parents, joined the Hamburger SV youth academy in 2012. In March 2018, he made his professional debut in the Bundesliga.

Stephan Ambrosius was born to Ghanaian parents in Hamburg. He grew up in the Wilhelmsburg district.

Ambrosius was also eligible to play for Ghana because his parents were born there. Ambrosius was called up by German under-21 coach Stefan Kuntz in early October 2020 due to numerous cancellations in his playing position by Nico Schlotterbeck and Maxim Leitsch.

Other Foreign-Based Players the GFA is pursuing:

Callum-Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)

Eddie Nketsiah (Arsenal)

Stephan Ambrosius was born to Ghanaian parents in Hamburg. He grew up in the Wilhelmsburg district.

Ambrosius was also eligible to play for Ghana because his parents were born there. Ambrosius was called up by Germany under-21 coach Stefan Kuntz in early October 2020 due to numerous cancellations in his playing position by Nico Schlotterbeck and Maxim Leitsch.

Other Foreign-Based Players the GFA is pursuing:

Callum-Hudson-Odoi – Chelsea

Nico Williams – Athletic Bilbao

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer – Hamburger SV

Eddie Nketsiah (Arsenal)

Read Also: List of foreign-born players expected to join Black Stars for World Cup 2022