- Advertisement -

Ghana striker Osman Bukari says his celebration after scoring Ghana’s second goal in a 3-2 loss to Portugal was not meant to disrespect Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, 37, was left fuming after the Ghana star pulled a goal in the 89th minute before running towards a corner flag and cheekily recreating his famous ‘Siuu’ pose.

In a tweet following the match, Bukari said his upbringing does not permit him to be disrespectful to his idols.

“I have noticed my celebration has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards Ronaldo,” the 23-year-old posted on Twitter.

“This is incorrect. I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration.

“My upbringing doesn’t permit me to be disrespectful to elders let alone one of my idols.”

to be disrespectful to elders let alone one of my idols.



Thanks for your support and we focus on our next game!???? — Osman Bukari (@OsmanBukari9) November 24, 2022

Ghana will play its second game at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against South Korea on Monday, November 28, 2022.