World Cup 2022: Why these players have been reportedly dropped from the Black Stars squad

The skipper of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew, has been dropped from the yet-to-be-released Black Stars squad alongside other players.

According to reports, Otto Addo has withdrawn seven players from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations roster ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup playoffs against Nigeria later this year, and Kamaldeen’s ailment could become a serious concern.

Ghana is expected to play Nigeria in a crucial World Cup decider at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on March 25 2022 and the return leg in Abuja.

But the following players are expected to be missing from the original squad.

1, Dede Ayew

Ayew has been dropped due to a ban after receiving a red card against Comoros in the final game of the Afcon group stage.

2, Mubarak Wakaso

Wakaso Mubarak, a box-to-box midfielder who did not kick a ball at the Afcon, has been dropped owing to injury concerns.

3, Kamaldeen Sulemana

He could be dropped due to lingering injury.

4, Philemon Baffour

Philemon Baffour, a former Dreams FC player who has been lambasted by Ghanaians for his presence in the Black Stars, has finally been dropped.

5, Benjamin Tetteh

Following his suspension by CAF after being seen on camera punching a Gabonese player at the Afcon, Yeni Malatyspor forward Benjamin Tetteh has been released.