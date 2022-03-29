- Advertisement -

Celebrations are in order as Ghana becomes the first African nation to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after holding their arch-rivals Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Abuja.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey gave the Black Stars a shock lead in the 10th minute, before Watford defender William Trost-Ekong levelled from the penalty spot 12 minutes later after Ademola Lookman was fouled.

Ghana qualified on the basis of the away goals rule.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian supporters flee for safety following attack from angry Nigerian supporters

“I am very proud of the team’s exploits. They have made the entire nation proud,” Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo said in a congratulatory post on Facebook.

Ghanaian forward Daniel Kofi Kyereh has taken to social media to share a video of the exhilarating mood of the team in Abuja.

Meanwhile, there has been pandemonium at the Abuja Stadium as scores of angry Nigerians have invaded the pitch to protest the Super Eagles’ loss to Ghana.

READ MORE: World Cup Play-off: Nigerians invade pitch after losing to Ghana [Video]

Social media videos from the stadium show angry fans pelting Ghana’s players and staff with bottles thrown from the stands as they left the pitch after full time.

Some were seen scaling the barricade and running across the pitch to cause mayhem.

Nigeria would not be at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the frustration was displayed by Nigerians at the stadium.