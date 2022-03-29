World Cup Play-off: Nigerians invade pitch after losing to Ghana [Video]

- Advertisement -

Scores of angry Nigerians have rushed onto the pitch to cause mayhem after Ghana drew with Nigeria and qualified for the World Cup in the process.

The 60,000 capacity was filled to the brim with anxious Nigerians looking forward to seeing g their team beat Ghana and qualify for the World Cup.

However, the away goal rule helped Ghana to qualify after the game ended in a stalemate following a Thomas Partey goal in the 11 minute and a penalty from Troost Ekong later on.

Some footages from the Abuja Stadium paint a grim picture of invaders troping onto the pitch to vent their frustration following Nigeria’s inability to qualify for the World Cup.

In the video, the invaders were seen scaling the barricade, running across the street as they attacked some players and officials.

Nigeria would not be at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the frustration was displayed by Nigerians at the stadium.