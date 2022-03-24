World Cup Playoff: Nigerian team touch down in Ghana, given special escort

- Advertisement -

The Nigerian team has touched down in Ghana as they are looking forward to playing Ghana in what many believe would be a fiercely contested encounter.

The Super Egles arrived in Accra today, March 24, 2022. They will be transported to Kumasi where they will lodge at their hotel, have the training and get ready for the game on Friday night.

Videos that have emerged show a well prepared Nigerian team that are very poised to beat Ghana in order to qualify for the Mundial.

The Super Eagles were given a special escort by the government and FA. The players were given an STC coach while security personnel were provided to ensure safety.

Ghana will be looking forward to beating Nigeria in order to stand a chance of qualifying for the World Cup in 2022. On Friday, March 25, the Black Stars will host the Super Eagles in a cracker at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi at 7:30 pm GMT